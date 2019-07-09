(@FahadShabbir)

France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union expressed on Tuesday concern over the recent Iranian decision to scale up uranium enrichment activities, something that breaches the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iranian nuclear deal, the top diplomats' joint statement said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) France , the United Kingdom Germany and the European Union expressed on Tuesday concern over the recent Iranian decision to scale up uranium enrichment activities, something that breaches the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iranian nuclear deal, the top diplomats' joint statement said.

On Monday, Iran said it had started to enrich uranium beyond the limit, outlined in the nuclear deal. On the same day, the Iranian statement was confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom and the High Representative express deep concern that Iran is pursuing activities inconsistent with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the statement said.

The top diplomats called on Iran to comply with the JCPOA.

"Iran has stated that it wants to remain within the JCPOA. It must act accordingly by reversing these activities and returning to full JCPOA compliance without delay," the statement stressed.

The diplomats also called for creating a special commission on preserving the JCPOA.

"These compliance issues must be addressed within the framework of the JCPOA, and a Joint Commission should be convened urgently. We call on all parties to act responsibly towards deescalating ongoing tensions regarding Iran's nuclear activities," the statement added.

Tehran announced its non-compliance with the JCPOA as a response to the deal signatories' failure to protect Iran's economic interests amid US sanctions on the Islamic republic.