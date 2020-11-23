UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, UK, Germany, Italy Welcome Results Of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

France, UK, Germany, Italy Welcome Results of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) France along with the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy welcomes the results of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum where the opposing sides agreed on a roadmap for holding presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021, the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The UN-led forum took place in Tunisia from November 7-15. The reached agreements built upon a countrywide and permanent ceasefire deal concluded in Geneva on October 23.

"This is an important step to restore Libya's sovereignty and the democratic legitimacy of its institutions," the ministry said in a joint statement with other mentioned countries.

The statement also said that the four European states welcomed the resumption of oil production and discussions on modifying security provision at oil facilities.

The EU countries urged the Libyan opposing sides, as well as international actors, to "refrain from any parallel and uncoordinated initiative which risks to undermine the UN-led efforts," warning that they would take appropriate measures against those who in any way violate or interfere with the peace process.

Libya has plunged into a military conflict between two warring governments since the ouster and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army controlling the country's west and east, respectively.

Related Topics

Army France Oil Germany Geneva Italy United Kingdom Tunisia Libya October November December From Government

Recent Stories

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

16 minutes ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

1 hour ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,173 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.