France, UK, Germany, Italy Welcome Results of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) France along with the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy welcomes the results of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum where the opposing sides agreed on a roadmap for holding presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021, the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The UN-led forum took place in Tunisia from November 7-15. The reached agreements built upon a countrywide and permanent ceasefire deal concluded in Geneva on October 23.

"This is an important step to restore Libya's sovereignty and the democratic legitimacy of its institutions," the ministry said in a joint statement with other mentioned countries.

The statement also said that the four European states welcomed the resumption of oil production and discussions on modifying security provision at oil facilities.

The EU countries urged the Libyan opposing sides, as well as international actors, to "refrain from any parallel and uncoordinated initiative which risks to undermine the UN-led efforts," warning that they would take appropriate measures against those who in any way violate or interfere with the peace process.

Libya has plunged into a military conflict between two warring governments since the ouster and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army controlling the country's west and east, respectively.