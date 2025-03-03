Open Menu

France, UK Propose One-month Ukraine Truce: Macron To Le Figaro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 08:10 AM

France, UK propose one-month Ukraine truce: Macron to Le Figaro

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) France and Britain are proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine "in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure" after crisis talks in London, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

In an interview with France's Le Figaro newspaper, Macron said that such a truce would not, initially at least, cover ground fighting.

The problem there was it would be very difficult to check that it was being respected given the size of the front line, he said.

Peacekeepers would be deployed at a later date, he said, adding: "There won't be European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks."

Macron also suggested that European countries should raise their defence spending to between 3.0 and 3.5 percent of GDP to respond to Washington's shifting priorities and Russia's militarisation.

"For three years, the Russians have spent 10 percent of their GDP on defence," he told the paper. "So we have to prepare for what's next."

In a separate interview with Milan's Il Foglio newspaper, Macron also said that Europe needed a "strong" Italy to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

At Sunday's crisis talks Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appeared to dismiss the prospect of her country contributing to any peacekeeping force in Ukraine, saying it was "never on the agenda".

"We need Italy, a strong Italy that works side-by-side with France and Germany, in the concert of great nations," Macron said, according to a translation of his comments published in Italian.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

7 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of h ..

Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

8 hours ago
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar

8 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Aj ..

Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign

9 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judic ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council

10 hours ago
 Arab League calls for fair water resource manageme ..

Arab League calls for fair water resource management

11 hours ago

More Stories From World