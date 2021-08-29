UrduPoint.com

France, UK To Plead Monday For Creation Of 'Safe Zone' In Kabul, Macron Says

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Paris and London will call on Monday for the creation of a "safe zone" in the Afghan capital of Kabul, which is expected to allow the continuation of humanitarian operations, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Journal du Dimanche.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Macron told Journal du Dimanche that France and the UK are developing a "draft resolution" which "aims to define, under UN control, a 'safe zone' in Kabul to allow humanitarian operations to continue.

"

The French president explained that such a "safe zone" would provide a framework for the United Nations to act in an emergency. Macron also said that France is counting on the help of Qatar in what concerns airlift operations.

On Saturday, Macron confirmed that discussions had been launched with the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) on the humanitarian operations and the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans. The French leader told reporters at the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference that the mission was being worked out in cooperation with Qatar.

