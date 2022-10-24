UrduPoint.com

France, UK, US Reject Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Allegations Against Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 12:00 PM

France, UK, US Reject Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Allegations Against Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, rejected on Monday Russia's claims that Ukraine was going to detonate a "dirty bomb" on its own territory to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction during its special military operation and, thus, tarnish the image of the country.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed concerns to his French, Turkish and UK counterparts that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb. According to the sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of the plan, with the work on the bomb creation being at the final stage.

"Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory.

The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation," the French, UK and US foreign ministers said in a joint statement released by the UK government.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov invited monitoring missions of the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit the country amid reports about a so-called dirty bomb.

"We demand adherence to paragraph 4 of the Budapest Memorandum," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

Kiev signed the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances in 1994, giving up the world's third largest stockpile of nuclear weapons. The UN Security Council, in turn, pledged to provide assistance to Ukraine if the country is under threat of nuclear attack by other states.

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Nuclear France Visit Budapest Kiev United Kingdom United States Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

President, PM and political leaders express sorrow ..

President, PM and political leaders express sorrow over death of Arshad Sharif

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

48 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherl ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.