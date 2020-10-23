France Unlikely to Expel Suspected Terrorists Amid Growing Demand for Stronger Security

As French authorities are mulling over deporting foreigners included in the list of persons representing threat to national security, in the wake of protests over the brutal killing of a school professor Samuel Paty, experts told Sputnik that a complicated juridical procedure and a lack of consistency in French politics will make it hard to actually carry out the expulsions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) As French authorities are mulling over deporting foreigners included in the list of persons representing threat to national security, in the wake of protests over the brutal killing of a school professor Samuel Paty, experts told Sputnik that a complicated juridical procedure and a lack of consistency in French politics will make it hard to actually carry out the expulsions.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin pledged to deport 231 people on the list as retaliatory measure after the history teacher was beheaded by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin in the outskirts of Paris. Party reportedly showed caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad to his students, something forbidden in islam.

"We need to see whether these deportation will actually be carried out ... We made this announcement, but these people will protest it. In France a lot of deportations are announced, especially against the illegals, and very few are realized because of various legal obstacles. Whether it will be carried out, and how soon � that remains to be seen. For now it is only an announcement echoing popular demand of public opinion," Francois-Bernard Huyghe, a research director specializing in terrorism at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), told Sputnik.

The expert explained that the implementation of the deportation policies will be complicated.

"It is a threat, of course, but where do we expel them? Their countries of origin have to accept them, for many we have to prove that they do belong to the states they say they do and their documents are not fake etc. The intention is good, but no one wants to have a jihadist on his territory," Huyghe continued.

Darmanin paid a visit to Morocco last week to negotiate the terms of the deportation of the nine radicalized nationals. Trips to Algeria and Tunisia are also planned.

"The issue is that since there is this hysteria in France and the authorities make a lot of announcements to reassure the public ... But the problem is even if these people � convicted or suspected � have another nationality that they [French authorities] have to seek the consent of the host country � roughly Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia ... The minister makes announcement, but he can not be certain that he could live up to them and get the agreement of his counterparts in the Maghreb countries, in the Black Africa or in Turkey to host their nationals convicted for acts of terrorism," said Kader Abderrahim, research adviser and senior lecturer at Sciences-Po University of Paris.

At the same time, France refuses to take in French militants who jointed the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned i Russia) in war zones, despite not openly stating that, the researcher suggested.

Abderrahim explained that France has long been mulling over the return of the ISIS militants of French origin, but had never moved to do so.

"France is hostage of its own contradictions; it doesn't want to host former ISIS militants, which are now imprisoned, notably by Kurds. And Kurdistan for a very long time has been telling France 'we can not have them, feed and protect them, provide medical care for this thousand of people who are French, Belgian, German etc.' It doesn't know what to do with them and doesn't want to have this threat on its territory. And now it wants to expel these people for others to manage this issue," Abderrahim said.

One of the aspects complicating the issue is that many of the people on the terror list can have double nationality, or even hold only French citizenship.

"Where would we expel them? To the country of origin of their parents who they don't know, where they never went? This seems totally unlikely. This is a big obstacle and there is no reason for France to get rid of this issue like that because it is incapable of managing it. An internal solution must be found ... It will be impossible to deport those born in France so we are obliged to manage this situation here in France," Abderrahim argued.

The expert suggested that the situation is further complicated for France by its efforts to preserve diplomatic ties with many of the Gulf states, which are suspected of supporting terrorism.

Since the November 2015 terror attacks that shocked France, no radical measures to crack on terrorism have been taken, experts believe.

"Some measure were introduced into general law � facilitating surveillance, administrative measures such as search warrants; a lot of bylaws, like the one on manifestation, an anti-vandal law. But we did not progress in terms of ability to expel the suspects," Huyghe said.

The recent polls show that security is among the major concerns of the French; right-wing politician Marine Le Pen, who has long been advocating for stricter migration regulation, appears to be leading president Emmanuel Macron on the issue in public opinion polls on future general election.

"There is a very strong public demand in terms of security, fighting against crimes and terrorism. This opinion was very pronounced last months marked by various incidents, including attack on Charlie Hebdo site and horrible decapitation of the school teacher. So in the polls, the demand for firmer security policies rose enormously. Some people demand a more authoritarian system that could better protect them," Huyghe added.

Le Pen ran against Macron in the second round of the presidential election in 2017, which the latter won with over 66 percent of the vote.