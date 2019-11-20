UrduPoint.com
France Unlocks 1.5 Bn Euros To Ease Hospital Strains

The French government unveiled Wednesday bonuses for thousands of nurses as part of an emergency investment plan in the nation's hospital system, where anger has been growing in the face of heavy workloads and staffing shortages

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The French government unveiled Wednesday bonuses for thousands of nurses as part of an emergency investment plan in the nation's hospital system, where anger has been growing in the face of heavy workloads and staffing shortages.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said hospitals would get an additional 1.5 billion Euros ($1.66 billion) over the next three years.

The money aims to ease strains on a system that has seen growing numbers of patients heading to emergency rooms for only minor or routine ailments.

Some 40,000 nurses and careworkers in Paris and nearby suburbs earning less than 1,900 euros a month will now get annual bonuses of 800 euros to compensate surging costs of living, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said at a press conference alongside Philippe.

"We must recognise the specific situation of Paris," Buzyn said, acknowledging that housing, child care and other costs "weigh disproportionately on some careworkers' spending power."Other workers specialising in elderly care will get a 100 euro bonus per month starting next year, she said, while hospitals will also share an additional 200 million euros to pay other bonuses as they see fit.

The measures come after thousands of doctors and other hospital workers staged protests across the country on November 14, demanding budget increases after years of cutbacks which they say are jeopardising care.

More Stories From World

