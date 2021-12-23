UrduPoint.com

France Unveils Classified Archives On Algerian War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

France Unveils Classified Archives on Algerian War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) France has unveiled archives of court cases and police investigations related to the Algerian war (1954-1962), the Official Journal of the French Republic announced on Thursday.

"This decree provides free distribution of ... state archives' materials of cases related to the Algerian War between November 1, 1954 and December 31, 1966 and stored in the national archives," the message read.

These archives include police and military materials, as well as documents of the French Foreign Ministry. The archives were classified for 75 years and could be accessed only by authorized personnel.

In March 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to ease the access to classified archives related to the Algerian war.

It was about documents up to 1971 classified as "secret défense" (encompasses any extremely sensitive information concerning French national security). The presidential administration noted that the procedure will reduce the waiting time for researchers to gain access to the archives.

Between 1954 and 1962, France waged a war against an independence movement in its then colony Algeria. Hundreds of thousands Algerian nationals were killed and French armed forces believed to use torture techniques against Algerians. French citizens were shocked by the war and attempted a coup against the then-president, Charles de Gaulle, which has failed. In 1962, Algeria won its independence from France. The Algerian war still remains a very sensitive topic in France.

