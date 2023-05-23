UrduPoint.com

France Unveils Plan To Speed Up CO2 Emissions Cuts By 2030

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne rolled out on Monday a new national plan for slashing greenhouse gas emissions across all industries to meet the EU's target of 50% by 2030, compared to the 1990s levels.

"We must double the greenhouse gas reduction rate to meet the 50% goal by 2030," Borne said during the presentation of the government's new climate goals.

This means reducing carbon dioxide emissions to 270 million tonnes from 408 million tonnes that France is estimated to emit in 2022.

So far, France has cut its emissions by 25%.

Borne said transport accounted for the largest share of emissions. France wants to speed up transition to electric vehicles and prioritize rail and river freight as the European Union prepares to ban new diesel-powered cars from roads by 2035.

A study published Monday by the France Strategie, a research center affiliated with the government, warned that the national debt would mount steeply in the coming years to accommodate costs associated with the net-zero transition.

