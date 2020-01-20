UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Updates Travel Advisory Amid Outbreak Of Coronavirus Cases In China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

France Updates Travel Advisory Amid Outbreak of Coronavirus Cases in China

France updated on Monday its advisory for those traveling to China, telling them to stay away from people with respiratory diseases, after the number of infections with a new coronavirus tripled

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) France updated on Monday its advisory for those traveling to China, telling them to stay away from people with respiratory diseases, after the number of infections with a new coronavirus tripled.

A mysterious pneumonia broke out in the eastern city of Wuhan last month that was confirmed by China and the World Health Organization to be a new strain of coronavirus nCoV, the seventh in the family.

"The risk of the pandemic spreading cannot be excluded. At this stage, the WHO does not recommend travel restrictions or screening procedures," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry advised travelers to avoid close contact with people suffering from an acute respiratory infection and stay away from live animal markets as the virus is suspected of having jumped from animals to humans.

Those having fever, cough and breathing problems upon return to France are asked to contact the SAMU medical emergency service before consulting a specialist.

Cases of this viral disease with flu-like symptoms surged by 139 to over 200 over the weekend after it spread to Beijing and Shanghai. Three people in China have died. The infection has been exported to Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

Related Topics

World Thailand China France Died Wuhan Beijing Shanghai Japan South Korea Market Family From

Recent Stories

Brad Pitt and Dern win SAG awards

27 minutes ago

BRICS Countries' Foreign Ministers to Meet in Mosc ..

43 seconds ago

Ten killed in seating collapse at Ethiopian festiv ..

45 seconds ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan highlights role of PROs, IOs ..

46 seconds ago

Relief package for Balochistan rain, snowfall affe ..

48 seconds ago

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine on 30 shopk ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.