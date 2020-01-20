France Updates Travel Advisory Amid Outbreak of Coronavirus Cases in China

(@imziishan)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) France updated on Monday its advisory for those traveling to China, telling them to stay away from people with respiratory diseases, after the number of infections with a new coronavirus tripled.

A mysterious pneumonia broke out in the eastern city of Wuhan last month that was confirmed by China and the World Health Organization to be a new strain of coronavirus nCoV, the seventh in the family.

"The risk of the pandemic spreading cannot be excluded. At this stage, the WHO does not recommend travel restrictions or screening procedures," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry advised travelers to avoid close contact with people suffering from an acute respiratory infection and stay away from live animal markets as the virus is suspected of having jumped from animals to humans.

Those having fever, cough and breathing problems upon return to France are asked to contact the SAMU medical emergency service before consulting a specialist.

Cases of this viral disease with flu-like symptoms surged by 139 to over 200 over the weekend after it spread to Beijing and Shanghai. Three people in China have died. The infection has been exported to Thailand, Japan and South Korea.