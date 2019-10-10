UrduPoint.com
France Urges Emergency Meeting Of Anti-IS Coalition Over Turkish Actions In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:59 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of the US-led anti-Islamic State coalition to discuss the ongoing Turkish offensive against Kurdish-led militias in northeastern Syria

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of the US-led anti-Islamic State coalition to discuss the ongoing Turkish offensive against Kurdish-led militias in northeastern Syria.

"France wants this international coalition, which has exhibited solidarity so far, to be able to assemble urgently to determine the responsibility of everyone - both Turkey and all members of the coalition," Le Drian said in an interview with France 2 television.

The minister also warned that the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) could take advantage of the current developments in Syria.

