UrduPoint.com

France Urges Iran To Resume Full Cooperation With IAEA - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:42 PM

France Urges Iran to Resume Full Cooperation With IAEA - Foreign Ministry

The French foreign ministry called on Iran on Friday to immediately resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and cease violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The French foreign ministry called on Iran on Friday to immediately resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and cease violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In late September, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran would soon return to the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna.

"Iran has to immediately resume the comprehensive cooperation with the (IAEA) and stop all of the unprecedentedly serious actions being done in violation of the JCPOA," a ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.

They noted that almost four months had passed since the nuclear deal talks had been stopped at the behest of Tehran.

"France, its European troika partners, its other JCPOA partners, and the United States are calling on Iran to immediately return to the talks in Vienna," the spokesperson added.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal with the P5+1 group the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany as well as the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April of this year, the JCPOA joint commission has held sessions in Vienna, which also hosted several informal meetings designed to prevent the agreement from collapsing after Washington's exit. The sixth round of discussions ended on June 20.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States April June September 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

PSX turns around, gains 487 points to close at 44, ..

PSX turns around, gains 487 points to close at 44,821 points 15 Oct 2021

1 minute ago
 White House Confirms US to Require Vaccination Fro ..

White House Confirms US to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning N ..

1 minute ago
 Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US fro ..

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from Nov 8: W.House

1 minute ago
 LPR Military Restricts OSCE Movement Until Kiev's ..

LPR Military Restricts OSCE Movement Until Kiev's Release of Captured LPR Office ..

1 minute ago
 Financial relief provided to complaints on Punjab ..

Financial relief provided to complaints on Punjab Ombudsman orders

5 minutes ago
 More than three quarters of Ehsaas benefits go to ..

More than three quarters of Ehsaas benefits go to most rural women, girls: Dr. S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.