France Urges Its Citizens To Leave War-Ravaged Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

France Urges Its Citizens to Leave War-Ravaged Afghanistan

France's embassy in Kabul on Tuesday called on all French nationals who are currently in Afghanistan to leave, as heavy fighting is raging across the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) France's embassy in Kabul on Tuesday called on all French nationals who are currently in Afghanistan to leave, as heavy fighting is raging across the country.

France will organize a special free-of-charge flight to Paris for its citizens in Afghanistan, which will depart from Kabul on July 17, the diplomatic mission said, noting that no additional flights will be chartered.

"The French embassy officially recommends that all French citizens take this special flight or leave the country immediately on their own," the statement read.

The mission warned it would be unable to ensure the safety of departure from Afghanistan after the announced flight takes off.

Afghanistan has been torn by the conflict between government forces and the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive on large cities. Current tensions have flared up as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.

More Stories From World

