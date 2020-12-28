UrduPoint.com
France Urges Libyan Stakeholders To Refrain From Hostilities

Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) France calls on the rival forces in Libya to abstain from violence and focus on delivering a general election next year, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar called on his forces last week to get ready to drive out Turkish troops aiding the government in Tripoli.

The Turkish defense minister threatened him with retaliation.

"There is no military solution in Libya. The priority is the implementation of the October 23 ceasefire, which provides for the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries," the French spokesman said.

All Libyan stakeholders should "support this process," "refrain from any resumption of hostilities," and focus on organizing the elections scheduled for December 2021, he added.

