UrduPoint.com

France Urges 'moderation' From All Sides In Kazakhstan: Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 08:52 PM

France Thursday urged restraint from all parties in Kazakhstan, including troops from a Russia-dominated regional security alliance, after protests left dozens dead and thousands under arrest in the Central Asian state

Paris, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :France Thursday urged restraint from all parties in Kazakhstan, including troops from a Russia-dominated regional security alliance, after protests left dozens dead and thousands under arrest in the Central Asian state.

"The events of the night are extremely worrying... We urge all parties -- both in Kazakhstan and within framework of the CSTO -- to show moderation and open a dialogue," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Paris, after the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) agreed to send in soldiers.

