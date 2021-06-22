UrduPoint.com
France Urges More Covid Jabs Against Variant Threats

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:23 PM

The French government on Tuesday called for more people to get their Covid shots after a slowdown in reservations, and before the more contagious Delta variant of the virus becomes dominant

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The French government on Tuesday called for more people to get their Covid shots after a slowdown in reservations, and before the more contagious Delta variant of the virus becomes dominant.

"We have the doses, we're organised, we can't miss this chance," a health ministry spokeswoman said at a weekly press conference.

"There are 300,000 slots available in the next three days for people to get their first injection," she said.

France is racing to inoculate as many people as possible as it emerges from a third coronavirus lockdown, hoping to avoid the sharp rise in infections from the variant first detected in India that hit Britain and other countries.

