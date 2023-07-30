France Urges Niger to Ensure Security of Embassy in Niamey - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Paris is urging the authorities of Niger to ensure the security of the French embassy in the capital city of Niamey, the French Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"France condemns any violence against its diplomatic institutions, whose security is the responsibility of the host country. The Nigerian forces are required to ensure the security of diplomatic and consular institutions, in accordance with the Vienna Convention. We call for the immediate fulfillment of the obligation under the international law," the ministry said in a statement.

Up to 600 French citizens currently remain in Niger, the ministry specified.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people in Niger participated in an action against France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as well as in support of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland formed by the coup participants.

The action, among other things, took place in front of the French embassy in Niamey.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.