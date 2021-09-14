France Urges North Korea to Avoid Any Steps Detrimental to Regional Stability - Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Paris calls on Pyongyang to refrain from any measures which may lead to an escalation of regional tension, following North Korea's cruise missile tests, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Paris calls on Pyongyang to refrain from any measures which may lead to an escalation of regional tension, following North Korea's cruise missile tests, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Paris expressed concern over the missile tests, adding that they showed Pyongyang persisting in its weapons of mass destruction program, which is both a regional and international threat.

"France urges North Korea to seize the dialogue proposals advanced by the United States and South Korea, to engage in good faith in the process of complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its weapons of mass destruction programs in line with UN Security Council resolutions, and to refrain from any actions that could increase tensions in the region," a ministry's spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement.

On Monday morning, the Korean Central news Agency reported that North Korea had successfully tested a new type of long-range cruise missile over the weekend. The long-range cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting their targets.

