France Urges 'rapid Solution' To Fishing Dispute After New Talks With UK

Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:57 PM

France urges 'rapid solution' to fishing dispute after new talks with UK

France urged Tuesday a "rapid solution" to a fishing dispute with Britain that has threatened to degenerate into a full-blown trade war, after new talks aimed at breaking weeks of deadlock

Paris, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :France urged Tuesday a "rapid solution" to a fishing dispute with Britain that has threatened to degenerate into a full-blown trade war, after new talks aimed at breaking weeks of deadlock.

"France remains open to dialogue, but a rapid solution must be found for our fishermen, in line with the implementation of our agreements," France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune wrote on Twitter after telephone talks with Britain's Brexit minister, David Frost.

