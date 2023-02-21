UrduPoint.com

France Urges Russia To Comply With Agreement On Nuclear War Prevention - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 10:30 PM

France Urges Russia to Comply With Agreement on Nuclear War Prevention - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) France calls on Russia to comply with the January 3, 2022, agreement between the five nuclear powers on the nuclear war prevention, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"France calls on Russia to comply with the declaration of the heads of state and government of the five nuclear powers of January 3, 2022, on the prevention of nuclear war and an arms race, to which France remains committed," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear France January Government Agreement Race

Recent Stories

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

3 minutes ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

1 hour ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

1 hour ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

1 hour ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.