France Urges Russia to Comply With Agreement on Nuclear War Prevention - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) France calls on Russia to comply with the January 3, 2022, agreement between the five nuclear powers on the nuclear war prevention, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"France calls on Russia to comply with the declaration of the heads of state and government of the five nuclear powers of January 3, 2022, on the prevention of nuclear war and an arms race, to which France remains committed," the statement says.