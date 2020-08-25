France Urges Russia to Probe Alleged Poisoning of Opposition Figure Navalny

Paris has called on Moscow to investigate the "criminal act" against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny who is believed to be poisoned, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Paris has called on Moscow to investigate the "criminal act" against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny who is believed to be poisoned, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, doctors of the Charite hospital in Berlin, where Navalny is currently being treated, said early findings showed he was intoxicated with cholinesterase inhibitors. However, the tests to determine the exact substance are still underway.

"France expresses its deep concern at this criminal act against a major player [Navalny] in Russian political life. It is essential that the Russian authorities conduct a prompt and transparent investigation to establish the circumstances in which this act was committed," the ministry's statement read.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no grounds to open a probe into the alleged poisoning of Navalny, as the medical investigation was still ongoing.

In addition, the Russian doctors who treated Navalny said his samples showed no traces of poisoning with cholinesterase inhibitors.

Navalny fell ill during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, with an immediate hospitalization after the plane made an emergency landing in the city of Omsk. His supporters from the Anti-Corruption Foundation believe the opposition figure was poisoned. Doctors in Omsk did not find any traces of poisoning in Navalny's blood and urine and assumed metabolic disbalance and low sugar level to be the main suspected diagnosis.

Navalny was transported to the Charite clinic in Germany on Saturday, where the doctors suggested the poisoning as the cause of his current health condition. Navalny, who is in medically induced coma, is being treated with atropine.