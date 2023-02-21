France Urges Russia to Restore Participation in New START - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) France calls on Russia to restore participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) as soon as possible, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"France calls on Russia to show responsibility and reconsider its decision to suspend participation in the New START as soon as possible.

France recalls that the New START is a key instrument of the international architecture for the limitation of strategic offensive arms and strategic stability," the statement says.

France is concerned about Russia's readiness to conduct nuclear weapons tests if such are carried out by the United States, the ministry also said.