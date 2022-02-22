France Urges Russia to Review Recognition of DPR, LPR - Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) France believes that Russia needs to follow up its words about readiness for dialogue in the situation around Ukraine with deeds, reviewing the decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), France's Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas de Rivière said.

"We call on Russia to back up with deeds its words that it prefers the path of dialogue by canceling the decision on the recognition (of the DPR and LPR). We, in coordination with European partners, are preparing targeted sanctions against those who made this illegal decision," de Riviere said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine.