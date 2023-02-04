UrduPoint.com

France Urges 'transparency' Over US Climate Subsidies

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 06:31 PM

France urges 'transparency' over US climate subsidies

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has called for "transparency" between the United States and Europe over the controversial granting of green subsidies and tax breaks

Paris,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has called for "transparency" between the United States and Europe over the controversial granting of green subsidies and tax breaks.

Le Maire and his German counterpart Robert Habeck travel to Washington on Tuesday to meet Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and discuss a landmark US spending bill that has Europe on edge.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funnels $370 billion into subsidies for America's energy transition -- including tax cuts for US-made electric cars and batteries.

While the US wants to reduce dependence on Chinese imports, Europe is worried about unfair competition and the collateral damage if companies relocate outside the EU.

"We must be realistic. The IRA is a game changer," Le Maire told AFP in an interview on Friday.

"The IRA offers competitive advantages which, coupled with very low energy prices in the United States, poses a risk to our industries." The EU is pushing the United States to make exemptions for European companies. But a special joint task force set up to address Brussels' concerns has yielded little fruit.

"The most important thing is that we cooperate with allies to have transparency about the amount of subsidies and tax credits that will be granted," said Le Maire.

"If you know at what price green hydrogen will be released in the United States and at what price it will be released in Europe, this allows you to guarantee fair competition conditions." Le Maire said that the European Commission had proposed clauses aligning with the American subsidies, "but for these alignment clauses to work, we still need to know how much the subsidies will be." To head off the threat to European industry, the EU on Wednesday unveiled proposals such as the controversial relaxation of state aid rules, to level the playing field.

However, member states do not agree on how to approach the problem.

In Washington, Le Maire hopes to secure a "cooperative approach to the most strategic investments in sensitive areas such as semiconductors." "It's not like there is an overproduction of batteries, an overproduction of solar panels, or an overproduction of semiconductors. On the contrary, there are not enough of them," he said.

"The challenge is not to steal very competitive markets. The challenge is that we manage to develop together, in the United States and Europe, an efficient, competitive green industry that is the most innovative on the planet."After the Washington visit, European Union leaders will hold a summit later in the week that aims to begin crafting a response to the US measures.

Related Topics

Europe China Washington German European Union Visit Brussels Price United States Market Industry Billion

Recent Stories

German Prosecutor General Says Collecting Evidence ..

German Prosecutor General Says Collecting Evidence of War Crimes in Ukraine

28 seconds ago
 “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your g ..

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden,” Shahid Afridi congra ..

32 minutes ago
 NA-38 by-polls on March 16

NA-38 by-polls on March 16

24 minutes ago
 Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit ..

Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit in EU Given Reliance on Russia ..

24 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

24 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirms ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirms Pakistan's continuing moral, d ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.