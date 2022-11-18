France, US, Germany, UK Offer Poland Help to Analyze Missile Incident - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) France, the UK, the US and Germany have offered to send experts to Poland to help analyze the missile incident, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with the Nikkei Asia news agency.

"We have to help the Polish authorities to clarify, to provide all the details. This is why with the U.S. and U.K. and Germany we proposed our support in order to ... send technical teams and experts and to analyze what happened. We mobilized our satellite images as well to make it clear," Macron said.