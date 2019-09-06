UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, US Need To Coordinate Navies In Gulf - Senior US Defense Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 03:13 PM

France, US Need to Coordinate Navies in Gulf - Senior US Defense Official

France is capable of playing a leadership role in ensuring maritime security in the Persian Gulf but there still has to be coordination with the US Navy, a senior US defense official said Friday ahead of US defense chief's visit to Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) France is capable of playing a leadership role in ensuring maritime security in the Persian Gulf but there still has to be coordination with the US Navy, a senior US defense official said Friday ahead of US defense chief's visit to Paris.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper traveled to Stuttgart and London earlier this week.

"Technologically, or capability-wise, in order for it to be successful, there will have to be coordination among our navies in the region. And we will be looking into what we can do to better coordinate and bring our militaries together in a way that multiplies the capabilities in the region recognizing that, again, the capability that France has is significant .

.. and they can play a leadership role, but I think that there will need to be ... coordination with the United States' capabilities in the region," the official told reporters.

"We see this as distinct from and separate in approach from our state department led pressure campaign against Iran. This is really about ensuring maritime security and freedom of navigation on which all of our economies depend, and that is probably the main message that we are bringing to our counterparts in France in discussing this initiative," the official pointed out.

Related Topics

Iran France Visit London Paris Stuttgart United States All From

Recent Stories

Open trials of U13,U16 players from 12 September

11 minutes ago

PTDC seeks public suggestions for World Tourism Da ..

4 minutes ago

Posters, asking people to support shutdown, surfac ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsaas strategy to be announced soon: Dr Sania

5 minutes ago

Smoking e-cigarettes might affect your sleep healt ..

5 minutes ago

US invests $400M on Argentina's road works

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.