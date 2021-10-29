France, US to Continue Work on Climate, Technology, Arms Control - Macron

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Paris and Washington will continue to work together on climate, information technology, health and arms control, strengthening the strategic partnership between the European Union and NATO, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday during a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The two leaders met in Italy, ahead of the G20 summit. This marked their first meeting since last month's falling out over the AUKUS defensive pact, which led Australia to scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine deal. with Paris

"The work that has been carried out in recent weeks, and which we will talk about today, has made it possible, first of all, to clarify a number of points regarding European sovereignty and European defense, which contributes to world security. Together we want to strengthen this strategic partnership between the European Union and NATO," Macron said as aired on the BFMTV broadcaster.

Macron added that the two countries will continue to work on a number of promising multilateral issues.

"We will continue to work together on major themes of multilateral cooperation such as climate, information technology and health. We will also continue intensive discussions on arms control, which we believe is key," Macron said.

Joe Biden, in turn, praised the bilateral ties between the United States and France.

"France is extremely, extremely valuable partner... and we share the same values," Biden added.

On September 15, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia declared the formation of AUKUS as a platform for defense and security cooperation. The announcement came as Australia unilaterally withdrew from a $66 billion agreement on the purchase of submarines from France in favor of a new contract with the UK and the US. France described the move as a betrayal of trust between the countries. On September 17, Paris recalled its ambassadors from Australia and the United States over the AUKUS deal. The French ambassador returned to Washington 12 days later.