Open Menu

France Votes In 'seismic' Election

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 08:00 AM

France votes in 'seismic' election

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) France votes in legislative elections Sunday that will be decisive in determining its political future and could see the far right become the largest party in parliament for the first time.

Centrist President Emmanuel Macron called the snap elections three years ahead of time after his forces were trounced in June's legislative elections, a gamble which many observers believe backfired.

After coming out on top in the June 30 first round of the polls, the far right of three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was confident her National Rally (RN) could win an absolute majority in parliament and crown her protege and party leader Jordan Bardella, 28, as prime minister.

But the last week saw more than 200 tactical-voting pacts between centre and left wing candidates in seats to prevent the RN winning in a return of the anti-far right "Republican Front" first summoned when Marine Le Pen's father Jean-Marie faced Jacques Chirac in the run-off of 2002 presidential elections.

This left the latest polls projecting that the RN would fall well short of the 289 seats needed for an outright majority in the 577-seat National Assembly, while still being the largest party in parliament.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament France June Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

9 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

9 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

9 hours ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

9 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

9 hours ago
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

9 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

9 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

9 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

9 hours ago
 CM pays special focus on Murree's development: min ..

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister

10 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza ..

Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

10 hours ago

More Stories From World