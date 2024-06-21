France Vows To Cut Deficit Within EU Rules By 2027
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday insisted France would slash the public deficit to below three percent of GDP by 2027, after the EU reprimanded Paris for breaking budget rules.
"We have to come back to sound public finances and count on my total determination," Le Maire told reporters in Luxembourg.
"We will stick to the same path with the view to get the three percent, to be under the three percent by 2027."
France has been thrown into political uncertainty after President Emmanuel Macron called a snap vote following his party's crushing defeat against the far right this month.
Recent Stories
Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro
Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..
Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..
PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
More Stories From World
-
France vows to cut deficit within EU rules by 20272 hours ago
-
One dead after Thursday's tax protests in Kenyan capital2 hours ago
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in southeastern Turkey wildfire2 hours ago
-
US supports 'direct' talks between India, Pakistan: State Dept2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower2 hours ago
-
WHO announces global resurgence of cholera3 hours ago
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in wildfires in southeastern Turkey: minister4 hours ago
-
Israel-Hezbollah hostilities fan fears of widening Gaza war5 hours ago
-
Australia beat Bangladesh in rain-hit T20 World Cup match5 hours ago
-
South Korea fires warning shots after new border incursion5 hours ago
-
South Korea fires warning shots after new border incursion6 hours ago
-
US philanthropist Melinda French Gates endorses Biden6 hours ago