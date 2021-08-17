France Vows to Ensure Cooperation Between Russia, US, EU on Afghanistan - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) France will make every effort to ensure effective cooperation between Russia, the United States and Europe on combating terrorism in Afghanistan, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"Afghanistan should not once again become a haven for terrorism, as it used to be. It threatens peace and international stability .... In this regard, we will do everything so that Russia, the United States and Europe could effectively cooperate, because our interests align," he said in a televised address to the nation.

The president noted that France will continue to actively combat terrorism in all its forms and urged the UN Security Council to give a strong and unified response to the emerging terrorist threat in Afghanistan.

Macron added that he had discussed the situation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the two countries would be "launching joint initiatives in the coming hours."

Following the Kabul takeover by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on Sunday and the resignation of President Ashraf Ghani, thousands of Afghans flocked to the airport hoping to flee their homeland aboard foreign evacuation planes. A number of countries have also begun evacuating their diplomatic missions from the country.

France has moved its embassy to the Kabul airport due to the precarious security situation. In addition, Paris deployed two planes to the Afghan capital to evacuate French nationals to a military base in Abu Dhabi.