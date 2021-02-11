UrduPoint.com
France Vows 'United, Comprehensive EU Response' Regarding Moscow - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Paris has pledged to contribute to the comprehensive and united strategy of the European Union regarding the expansion of sanctions on Russia over the recent differences, including the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the French Foreign Ministry said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited Moscow last week, where he said that despite the unsatisfactory relations between Russia and the bloc, diplomatic channels between the parties should remain open to restore cooperation. Upon his arrival to Brussels, the top diplomat said that EU foreign ministers might agree upon expanding sanctions against Russia during the upcoming meeting on February 22 due to concerns over the human rights situation in Russia, including the 3.

5-year sentence  on Russian opposition activist Navalny, indicted by a Moscow court in a financial misdemeanor case.

"The latest developments, especially with regard to Alexei Navalny's situation, will be fully taken into account. The EU's response must be united, strong and comprehensive," the ministry said late on Wednesday.

In response to Borrel's stance, Kremlin said that it was seeking ways to stabilize Russia-EU relations despite the existing differences, which also include a set of long-term disputes such as the 2014 situation in Ukraine.

