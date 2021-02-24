France Wants Access to More COVID-19 Vaccines Including Sputnik V - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) France wants more COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Europe, a cabinet spokesman told reporters on Wednesday after he was asked whether Paris could help Moscow bring the Sputnik V shot to the EU market.

"Obviously, we want vaccines that have proven their safety and efficacy to be recommended for authorization by the European Medicines Agency, including the Sputnik vaccine," Gabriel Attal said after a government meeting.

President Emmanuel Macron said earlier in February that production of anti-coronavirus vaccines would start in France in the coming weeks. Attal added this concerned a "variety of vaccines."

The Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute has been proven more than 91 percent effective in preventing infection with the respiratory virus. It has been granted use authorization in more than 30 countries.