UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Wants Discussion 'without Taboos' On EU-Turkey Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:52 PM

France wants discussion 'without taboos' on EU-Turkey ties

France on Wednesday demanded a discussion "without taboos" within the EU on its relationship with Turkey, which officially remains a candidate to join the bloc despite a stalled membership process

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :France on Wednesday demanded a discussion "without taboos" within the EU on its relationship with Turkey, which officially remains a candidate to join the bloc despite a stalled membership process.

"France considers it essential that the European Union very quickly opens a comprehensive discussion, without taboos and naivety, on the prospects for its future relationship with Ankara," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the French Senate.

"The European Union must firmly defend its own interests because it has the means," hesaid as tensions spiralled between Paris and Ankara over the Libya conflict.

Related Topics

Senate Turkey France European Union Paris Ankara Libya

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

24 minutes ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

3 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.