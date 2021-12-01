France Wants EU to Intervene in Fishing Row With UK if Talks Fail - Senior Diplomat

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) EU member states should work out common measures against the United Kingdom if its negotiations with France over post-Brexit fishing rights produce no results before December 10, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Wednesday.

On Monday, France set December 10 as the final deadline for the settlement of the fisheries dispute after which Beaune said it would quit the talks.

"The best option would be to adopt pan-European measures if nothing happens (in talks until December 10)," Beaune told the RTL broadcaster, adding that "These discussions will then be held between the whole European Union and the UK.

"

Paris-London negotiations on fishery rights have so far seen no breakthrough, with France accusing the UK of refusal to issue enough licenses allowing French fishermen to enter the British waters. London has denied the allegation.

In early November, France announced a new set of sanctions against the UK following the detention of a British boat in the French waters in late October but then postponed their implementation in the wake of the renewed negotiations on the matter.