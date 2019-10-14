UrduPoint.com
France Wants INSTEX To Be 'Really Independent Tool' - Ambassador To Russia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:35 PM

France wants the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) with Iran to be a really independent tool and will work with Russia to achieve that goal, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said Monday

INSTEX was set up in January as a way of doing business with Iran despite US sanctions, which seek to penalize anyone dealing with Iranian banking institutions as part of Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

"First credit line was opened in the sectors of health and nutrition.

Our idea is to go further and have a really independent tool ... France and Russia are committed to this deal because we think it's the only way to prevent Iran from having nuclear arms ... We are determined to act together with our Russian partners," Bermann said.

She slammed unilateral US sanctions on third parties as "totally illegal" but admitted that circumventing them was not easy. Economic sanctions on Iran were waived under the 2015 nuclear deal but snapped back into place after the United States quit the pact last year.

