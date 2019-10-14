UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Wants Normandy Summit In November At Latest - Ambassador To Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

France Wants Normandy Summit in November at Latest - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Paris wants to hold a meeting of Normandy Four leaders on eastern Ukraine as soon as possible ” either at the end of this month or in November, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that the date of the Normandy Four summit would be agreed within days, adding that he expected it to be this year, possibly in November. The format includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine and aims to resolve a conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2014 and prompted the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia.

"It's on the basis of a good will of all the parties, Russia and Ukraine, that we will be able to find solution that in time will allow us to lift or ease sanctions. There is a window of opportunity, but it cannot last long, because Zelenskyy is open, he is flexible, he is seeking good relations with Russia but he starts being criticized. We want to have a Normandy format summit as soon as possible, either at the end of the month, or in November," Bermann said at a Valdai Discussion Club meeting.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France European Union Germany Paris November All

Recent Stories

Unilateral Decisions Of India Not To Be Accepted A ..

1 minute ago

Royalâ€™s historical trip to Pakistan: Police make ..

4 minutes ago

VIS Reaffirms â€˜AAAâ€™ (Triple A) and â€˜A-1+â€™ ..

10 minutes ago

Report says People of Occupied Kashmir turning to ..

16 minutes ago

â€˜Driving the Changemakersâ€™: Mohammed Bin Rashi ..

21 minutes ago

Buzdar asked to approach PML-Q Chief Shujjat Hussa ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.