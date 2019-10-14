France Wants Normandy Summit in November at Latest - Ambassador to Russia

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Paris wants to hold a meeting of Normandy Four leaders on eastern Ukraine as soon as possible ” either at the end of this month or in November, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that the date of the Normandy Four summit would be agreed within days, adding that he expected it to be this year, possibly in November. The format includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine and aims to resolve a conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2014 and prompted the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia.

"It's on the basis of a good will of all the parties, Russia and Ukraine, that we will be able to find solution that in time will allow us to lift or ease sanctions. There is a window of opportunity, but it cannot last long, because Zelenskyy is open, he is flexible, he is seeking good relations with Russia but he starts being criticized. We want to have a Normandy format summit as soon as possible, either at the end of the month, or in November," Bermann said at a Valdai Discussion Club meeting.