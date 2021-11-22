France Wants to Continue Arms Control Work With NATO, Russia - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

France wants to continue scrupulous arms control work with NATO allies and Russia to ensure strategic stability in Europe, the country's foreign ministry spokesman said at a briefing on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) France wants to continue scrupulous arms control work with NATO allies and Russia to ensure strategic stability in Europe, the country's foreign ministry spokesman said at a briefing on Monday.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that if Germany refuses to deploy nuclear weapons, they may end up in other European countries, including to the east of Germany.

"We want to continue, especially with NATO allies and then with Russia, scrupulous work on arms control in order to cope with the consequences of its continuing erosion and ensure strategic stability in Europe while maintaining the security interests of Europeans," the spokesman said in response to Sputnik's question whether France believed that the approach of the nuclear arsenal toward the borders of Russia could have negative consequences from the point of view of strategic stability.

