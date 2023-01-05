France Wants to Maintain Dialogue With Russia 'At All Levels' - Foreign Minister

France seeks to maintain existing contacts with Russia at "all levels" to allow unhindered exchange of information on critical security topics amid conflict in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) France seeks to maintain existing contacts with Russia at "all levels" to allow unhindered exchange of information on critical security topics amid conflict in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Thursday.

"We have contacts with Russia at all levels, and we want to maintain these contacts with Russia," Colonna told the LCI broadcaster. "I had the opportunity to talk to (Russian Foreign Minister) Sergey Lavrov, we met at international conferences, for example, on the sidelines of the G20. In addition, we have an ambassador in Russia."

The minister noted that diplomatic contacts between France and Russia were taking place "even if they are not always easy."

"These contacts allow us to exchange views and convey our messages and requests," Colonna added.

There are no immediate plans for a call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but it can be arranged if necessary, the minister said.

"There is no such conversation planned at the moment, but it is possible, because they have talked in the past and it was and still is useful.

Especially when it comes to attempts to limit the risks of nuclear incidents around civilian nuclear facilities, such as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP)," Colonna said.

Macron held dozens of calls with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in the initial phase of hostilities last year but scaled down his telephone diplomacy by the winter. In December, he announced plans to talk to Putin about nuclear security, but the Kremlin said it had not received any such requests.

�Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. The plant and its surroundings went under the control of Russian forces in the first weeks of hostilities, which began on February 24. The ZNPP has since been shelled multiples times. Russia and Ukraine have blamed the shelling on each other, while the International Atomic Energy Agency has deployed a mission to monitor the situation at the plant.