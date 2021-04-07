UrduPoint.com
France Wants To Produce 250 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines In 2021 - Macron

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:42 PM

France Wants to Produce 250 Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines in 2021 - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France's aim was to manufacture 250 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in its territory during this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France's aim was to manufacture 250 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in its territory during this year.

"250 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced in France in 2021: this is our goal. It begins today with the first BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines produced at the Delpharm facility in Saint-Remy-sur-Avre: congratulations to all the teams," Macron said on Twitter.

French pharmaceutical firm Delpharm said on Monday that it would not be producing the vaccine substance as such but rather fill the vials and handle the packaging.

The company's plant in the northern Saint-Remy-sur-Avre commune plans to produce "several tens of millions of doses" by the year-end, according to plant chief Stephane Lepeu.

Late last year, Swedish drugmaker Recipharm also announced plans to begin manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine the one developed by Moderna in France at its facility in the central Indre-et-Loire region. The production is expected to begin in late April.

