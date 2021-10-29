UrduPoint.com

France Wants To Relaunch Cooperation With US - Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:50 PM

France Wants to Relaunch Cooperation With US - Cabinet

France plans to restart cooperation with the United States following the diplomatic scandal around the AUKUS alliance, as the countries are involved in solving major global problems, cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) France plans to restart cooperation with the United States following the diplomatic scandal around the AUKUS alliance, as the countries are involved in solving major global problems, cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday.

"It is necessary to relaunch bilateral cooperation with the Americans, as both us and them are involved in resolving issues that are of great importance for the planet, such as climate and the fight against terrorism in the Sahel," Attal said on air of BFM tv broadcaster.

Paris and Washington must restore the trust undermined by AUKUS dispute, the official stressed. Attal expressed the belief this will be a long and a difficult process.

