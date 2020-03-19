UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Warns Amazon Over 'unacceptable' Pressure On Workers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:13 PM

France warns Amazon over 'unacceptable' pressure on workers

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire accused Amazon on Thursday of placing "unacceptable" pressure on employees after unions claimed the retailer will not pay staff who refuse to go in to work fearing coronavirus contagion

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire accused Amazon on Thursday of placing "unacceptable" pressure on employees after unions claimed the retailer will not pay staff who refuse to go in to work fearing coronavirus contagion.

"This coercion is unacceptable and we are going to make sure Amazon knows this," Le Maire told France Inter radio.

About 200 of the 1,700 employees at Amazon's distribution centre near Douai in northern France refused to work on Tuesday, exercising the "right of refusal" in France's labour code if an employee considers there is a risk to health or safety.

And half of the full-time employees at its Montelimar facility in southeast France walked out on Wednesday, union sources said.

They added that management had indicated these workers would not be paid.

The French government announced strict confinement measures starting Tuesday, under which workers will be allowed to go into the office only if their employers cannot make tele-commuting possible, and then provided special contagion management measures are in place.

Unions say Amazon has failed to ensure that employees can remain one metre (3.3 feet) from one another as recommended by the authorities, and that face masks and sanitising hand gels are in short supply.

"In some places it's impossible to maintain the safe distance, in particular in the changing rooms," said Guillaume Reynaud, a CGT union official at the Montelimar site.

Amazon has disputed the claims, saying it has reinforced cleaning measures and taken steps "so that employees can keep the necessary distance from one another." "We are strictly following the government's recommendations and directives," it said in a statement.

The US giant has seen a surge of orders in France and other countries where officials have confined millions of people to their homes, with outings authorised only for essential reasons such as buying food.

This week, it hiked hourly pay in Europe by two Euros, while pay in Britain was increased by two Pounds. It also lifted hourly pay by $2 in the United States, where it plans to hire some 100,000 people to cope with the strains on its workforce.

Related Topics

Europe France United States SITE From Government Million Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

4 minutes ago

TECNO rumored to sign Mehwish Hayat as Brand Ambas ..

8 minutes ago

Universities to support govt initiatives for preve ..

9 minutes ago

Public gathering strictly banned: SSP Sukkur

7 minutes ago

Daily review meeting about coronavirus being held: ..

7 minutes ago

Premier League to discuss plans to complete season ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.