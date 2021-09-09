UrduPoint.com

France Warns Britain Against 'blackmail' Over Migrants

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday that France would not accept Britain violating international maritime law or "financial blackmail" as London steps up efforts to prevent migrants crossing the Channel

Paris, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday that France would not accept Britain violating international maritime law or "financial blackmail" as London steps up efforts to prevent migrants crossing the Channel.

"France will not accept any practice that breaks maritime law, nor any financial blackmail," Darmanin wrote on Twitter. "Britain's commitments must be respected. I said this clearly to my counterpart" Priti Patel during a meeting on Wednesday, he added.

