France Warns Trump Against Threatening EU 'sovereign Borders' On Greenland
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) France on Wednesday warned Donald Trump against threatening the "sovereign borders" of the European Union after the US president-elect refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of EU member Denmark.
"There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be... attack its sovereign borders," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.
"We are a strong continent. We need to strengthen ourselves more," he added.
Barrot described Greenland as "European territory". Greenland is associated with the European Union through Denmark, of which it is a self-governing territory.
In a rambling news conference on Tuesday, Trump refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control.
"We need Greenland for national security purposes," he declared.
His comments coincided with a private visit by his son Donald Trump Jr. to the mineral- and oil-rich autonomous Danish territory on Tuesday.
"If you ask me: 'is the United States going to invade Greenland?' the answer is no," said Barrot.
But he added: "We have entered an era that is seeing the return of the law of the strongest."
"Should we be intimidated? Should we be overcome with worry? Evidently, no.
"We need to wake up and reinforce ourselves, militarily, in competition, in a world where the law of the strongest prevails."
Barrot said he believed that the United States is "inherently not imperialistic" and said he "did not believe" that it is changing.
At the news conference, Trump called the border with the United States' northern neighbour Canada an "artificially drawn line" and promised to rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America."
Recent Stories
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
More Stories From World
-
Controversy in France over celebrations marking Le Pen death20 seconds ago
-
France urges European Commission to be firm against Musk interference25 seconds ago
-
France warns Trump against threatening EU 'sovereign borders' on Greenland29 seconds ago
-
US, Canadian and Australian travellers now face UK entry fee41 seconds ago
-
Dutch great Kluivert named Indonesia coach in hunt for World Cup spot21 minutes ago
-
Wildfire sparks panicked evacuations in Los Angeles suburbs21 minutes ago
-
New Zealand crush Sri Lanka by 113 runs in 2nd ODI to win series31 minutes ago
-
Nobel winner Ressa tells AFP 'dangerous times' ahead after Meta ends US fact-checking31 minutes ago
-
Nobel winner Ressa tells AFP 'dangerous times' ahead after Meta ends US fact-checking51 minutes ago
-
Dutch great Kluivert named Indonesia coach in hunt for World Cup spot51 minutes ago
-
France coach Deschamps says will leave after 2026 World Cup1 hour ago
-
Hundreds rally for South Korea's Yoon as new arrest bid beckons1 hour ago