Open Menu

France Warns Trump Against Threatening EU 'sovereign Borders' On Greenland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

France warns Trump against threatening EU 'sovereign borders' on Greenland

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) France on Wednesday warned Donald Trump against threatening the "sovereign borders" of the European Union after the US president-elect refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of EU member Denmark.

"There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be... attack its sovereign borders," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.

"We are a strong continent. We need to strengthen ourselves more," he added.

Barrot described Greenland as "European territory". Greenland is associated with the European Union through Denmark, of which it is a self-governing territory.

In a rambling news conference on Tuesday, Trump refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control.

"We need Greenland for national security purposes," he declared.

His comments coincided with a private visit by his son Donald Trump Jr. to the mineral- and oil-rich autonomous Danish territory on Tuesday.

"If you ask me: 'is the United States going to invade Greenland?' the answer is no," said Barrot.

But he added: "We have entered an era that is seeing the return of the law of the strongest."

"Should we be intimidated? Should we be overcome with worry? Evidently, no.

"We need to wake up and reinforce ourselves, militarily, in competition, in a world where the law of the strongest prevails."

Barrot said he believed that the United States is "inherently not imperialistic" and said he "did not believe" that it is changing.

At the news conference, Trump called the border with the United States' northern neighbour Canada an "artificially drawn line" and promised to rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America."

Related Topics

Attack World Canada France European Union Visit Trump Panama United States Mexico Denmark May Border

Recent Stories

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigni ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina

16 minutes ago
 State taking precedence over the politics is the n ..

State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..

41 minutes ago
 Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of ..

Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco

45 minutes ago
 Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 ..

Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations

46 minutes ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Su ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

46 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan

52 minutes ago
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam fo ..

Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat

1 hour ago
 UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on Febru ..

UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1

1 hour ago
 Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrat ..

Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception fo ..

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..

3 hours ago
 Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

4 hours ago

More Stories From World