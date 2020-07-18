UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Watching Spain Virus Clusters Closely, Says Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

France watching Spain virus clusters closely, says Prime Minister

France is watching coronavirus clusters in neighbouring Spain very closely, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday, less than a month after the border between the two countries was reopened

Prades, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :France is watching coronavirus clusters in neighbouring Spain very closely, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday, less than a month after the border between the two countries was reopened.

Spanish health officials are monitoring more than 150 outbreaks across the country just weeks after they ended one of the world's toughest lockdown regimes.

They are particularly alarmed at clusters popping up in Catalonia, one of the border regions, and on Friday asked more than four million people in regional capital Barcelona to stay at home except for necessary trips.

"We are monitoring this very closely, here in particular, because it is a real issue that we also need to discuss with the Spanish authorities," Castex said in response to a question about the possible closure of borders.

The frontier was reopened on June 21 after three months of strict confinement on the Spanish side to contain the pandemic.

But the upsurge in cases in Catalonia has already prompted the reimposition of lockdown in one area.

Some 160,000 people in Lerida and surrounding towns were ordered to stay in their homes on Wednesday, following a standoff between the regional government and a local court that had blocked the order.

Many Spanish regions have made it mandatory to wear face masks in public, even if people maintain social distancing.

Spain has suffered more than 28,400 deaths from the pandemic, one of the highest rates in the world.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World France Barcelona Spain June Border From Government Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kash ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, China set to step up trade, people-to-people ..

41 minutes ago

Fuel From Flooded Vessel in Russia's Krasnogorsk S ..

58 seconds ago

Quartararo storms to season-opening pole in Jerez

59 seconds ago

Rouhani says 35 million Iranians face virus infect ..

1 minute ago

Setien accepts Messi rant, believes Barca can win ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.