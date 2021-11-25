France Welcomes Formation of German Parliamentary Coalition - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France has welcomed the German coalition agreement between the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democrats (FDP) on the new cabinet, the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) France has welcomed the German coalition agreement between the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democrats (FDP) on the new cabinet, the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"We welcome the coalition agreement presented by the SPD, the Greens, and the FDP yesterday and the commitment it shows in favor of Europe and European sovereignty. Within the framework of Franco-German cooperation, we wish to work quickly with the next German government on issues of common interest," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing.

On Wednesday, the German parties reached the coalition deal putting an end to the long-lasting Conservative rule in the country following the September 26 parliamentary elections.