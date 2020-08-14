UrduPoint.com
France Welcomes Israeli-UAE Agreement On Normalizing Relations - Foreign Minister

Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:53 PM

France welcomes the Israeli-UAE agreement on normalizing relations and views Israel's decision on suspending the annexation of the Palestinian territories as a "positive step," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) France welcomes the Israeli-UAE agreement on normalizing relations and views Israel's decision on suspending the annexation of the Palestinian territories as a "positive step," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"France welcomes the announcement of normalizing the relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which are important regional partners for us. The decision made amid this context by the Israeli authorities on suspending the annexation of the Palestinian territories is a positive step, which must become a final measure," Le Drian said in a statement on late Thursday.

The minister expressed hope that the Israeli-UAE agreement would also boost the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on a two-state solution, which is "the only way to reach fair and stable peace in the region."

On Thursday, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming three weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank.

Both ruling Palestinian movements, Fatah and Hamas, have already denounced the agreement.

