France welcomes Mideast ceasefire, urges relaunch of peace process

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :France on Friday welcomed a ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting, but said the violence underscored the need for a relaunch of the peace process between the Jewish state and Palestinians.

"I welcome the ceasefire, which puts an end to a cycle of violence with a heavy civilian toll," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement, hailing the "fundamental role" played by Egypt as a mediator.

He said that the violence had "underscored the need for a relaunch of a genuine political process between the parties," adding that without this "cycles of violence will be repeated."