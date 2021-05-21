UrduPoint.com
France Welcomes Mideast Ceasefire, Urges Relaunch Of Peace Process

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:31 PM

France welcomes Mideast ceasefire, urges relaunch of peace process

France on Friday welcomed a ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting, but said the violence underscored the need for a relaunch of the peace process between the Jewish state and Palestinians

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :France on Friday welcomed a ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting, but said the violence underscored the need for a relaunch of the peace process between the Jewish state and Palestinians.

"I welcome the ceasefire, which puts an end to a cycle of violence with a heavy civilian toll," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement, hailing the "fundamental role" played by Egypt as a mediator.

He said that the violence had "underscored the need for a relaunch of a genuine political process between the parties," adding that without this "cycles of violence will be repeated."

