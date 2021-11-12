France Welcomes Resumption of Russia-US Strategic Stability Dialogue

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly at a meeting with their Russian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, welcomed the resumption of the dialogue between Russia and the United States on strategic stability, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique

"The ministers touched upon the issues of strategic stability, expressing concern over the disappearance of arms control regimes in Europe. They welcomed the resumption of the US-Russian dialogue on strategic stability," the statement says.

The French side stressed that these discussions should fully take into account the security interests of the Europeans.