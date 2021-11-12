UrduPoint.com

France Welcomes Resumption Of Russia-US Strategic Stability Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:57 PM

France Welcomes Resumption of Russia-US Strategic Stability Dialogue

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly at a meeting with their Russian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, welcomed the resumption of the dialogue between Russia and the United States on strategic stability, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly at a meeting with their Russian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, welcomed the resumption of the dialogue between Russia and the United States on strategic stability, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique.

"The ministers touched upon the issues of strategic stability, expressing concern over the disappearance of arms control regimes in Europe. They welcomed the resumption of the US-Russian dialogue on strategic stability," the statement says.

The French side stressed that these discussions should fully take into account the security interests of the Europeans.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Florence United States

Recent Stories

UN Urges Poland, Belarus Not to View Vulnerable Pe ..

UN Urges Poland, Belarus Not to View Vulnerable People at Border as Threat - Spo ..

1 minute ago
 French Foreign, Defense Ministers Stress Importanc ..

French Foreign, Defense Ministers Stress Importance of Resolving MH17 Case

1 minute ago
 FBR contradicts editorial titled "Paying Taxes" pu ..

FBR contradicts editorial titled "Paying Taxes" published in daily DAWN

1 minute ago
 France Urges Russia to Use Ties With Minsk to Reso ..

France Urges Russia to Use Ties With Minsk to Resolve Migrants Border Crisis

13 minutes ago
 UN Says Released Staffer in Ethiopia Detained Agai ..

UN Says Released Staffer in Ethiopia Detained Again, 9 Others Remain in Detentio ..

13 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Robert Califf to Head US Food and ..

Biden Nominates Robert Califf to Head US Food and Drug Administration - White Ho ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.