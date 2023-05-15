France Will Ban Synthetic Cannabis in Coming Weeks - Health Minister

The sale of hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), a synthetic derivative of cannabis, is likely to be banned in France within a few weeks, French Health Minister Francois Braun said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The sale of hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), a synthetic derivative of cannabis, is likely to be banned in France within a few weeks, French Health Minister Francois Braun said on Monday.

"I think it's a matter of weeks," Braun told the Franceinfo broadcaster, when asked of plans to ban HHC.

The synthetic cannabinoid produced by hydrogenation is found in lollipops, flowers, resin, oil and even liquids for electronic cigarettes. In terms of molecular structure, it is close to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychotropic substance prohibited in France.

"Obviously, this is a highly addictive product, it is derived from cannabis and has a strong psychotropic effect," he added.

The substance is actively sold on the internet and in specialized stores due to a legal vacuum, the broadcaster said.

"This product is not classified as a drug, but I sincerely hope that it will be on the right list soon," the minister noted, adding that he is awaiting the relevant decision by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products.

HHC is banned in Austria, Finland, Poland and Switzerland. Its molecule is present in the cannabis plant in very small quantities and most often it is artificially reproduced in labs before sale.