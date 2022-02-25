France Will Be Able to Help Zelenskyy in Case of Threat to His Security - Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) France will be able to provide assistance to Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the event of a threat to his security, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.

"The security of ... Zelenskyy is central to what is happening, and we are able to help him if necessary," Le Drian told the France Inter broadcaster.

France will take all the necessary measures, he added when asked whether this assistance implies evacuating Zelenskyy from Ukraine.